Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Has $321,000 Stake in Accenture PLC $ACN

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 85.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Accenture were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Bank increased its stake in Accenture by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Bank now owns 776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.22.

NYSE ACN opened at $252.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.04. The company has a market capitalization of $158.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $229.40 and a 12-month high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.72%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

