Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 49.2% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.65, for a total value of $7,941,849.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 465,339 shares in the company, valued at $215,289,088.35. This trade represents a 3.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $952,840.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,970. The trade was a 25.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,819 shares of company stock worth $16,885,492 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $500.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $234.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.46. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $509.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $441.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $383.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Melius upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $480.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $478.20.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

