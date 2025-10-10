Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Sells 280 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 310,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,680,000 after purchasing an additional 154,577 shares during the period. TFR Capital LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 21,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Erste Group Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on Bank of America from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Phillip Securities downgraded Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.11.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $49.71 on Friday. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $52.88. The stock has a market cap of $368.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.46.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%.The company had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.75%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the sale, the insider owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. The trade was a 39.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

