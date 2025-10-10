Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,959 Shares of Unilever PLC $UL

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,959 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Callan Family Office LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 199.4% in the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 30,790 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.5% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 108,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 42.0% during the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 13,071 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 138,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 23.0% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on UL. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Zacks Research raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Unilever Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $58.94 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $54.32 and a twelve month high of $65.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.59. The firm has a market cap of $144.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.40.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.5175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.31%.

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.