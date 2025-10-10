3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Acquires 196 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,829 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 972.2% in the first quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 435.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Applied Materials by 5,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.81.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT stock opened at $220.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $226.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.09.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.93%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

