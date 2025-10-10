McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $7.73 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,060 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 548.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 167,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 141,460 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 822,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,218,000 after purchasing an additional 397,716 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,878.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 50,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 47,739 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 321,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.70. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.84.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

