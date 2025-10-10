Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,698 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COIN. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 297.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 128.4% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 185 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $527,713.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 5,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.37, for a total transaction of $1,838,017.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,834.86. This trade represents a 92.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 721,764 shares of company stock worth $273,595,798. 17.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $353.30 price objective for the company. Mizuho set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.12.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $387.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.58 and a twelve month high of $444.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.10.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 40.87%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

