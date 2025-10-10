Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000.
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of JEPI stock opened at $56.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.13. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.94 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The company has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Why Amazon’s Prime Day May Be the Catalyst for a Year-End Rally
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Let the Good Times Roll: 2 Stocks Showing No Signs of Slowing
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Café Culture Revival? 3 Stocks to Watch After Chick-fil-A’s Move
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.