Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $56.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.13. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.94 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The company has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.