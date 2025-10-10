Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Acquires 11,534 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,534 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.4% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $16,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.8% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $150.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.62. The company has a market cap of $352.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $149.58 and a 12 month high of $180.43.

Insider Activity

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,548,952.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 182,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,689,507.94. The trade was a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $2,050,643.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,221.72. The trade was a 31.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,763 shares of company stock valued at $23,421,279. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on PG shares. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PG

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.