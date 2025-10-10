3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Sells 155 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $78,434,000. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,541,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,152,000 after acquiring an additional 317,301 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 667,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,388,000 after purchasing an additional 195,694 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 354,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,996,000 after purchasing an additional 182,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,174,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,717,000 after purchasing an additional 176,559 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $207.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $160.23 and a one year high of $219.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.