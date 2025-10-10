Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. Buys 267 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 31,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after acquiring an additional 18,648 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 110,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boomfish Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $397,344.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 8,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,612.68. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 target price on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 2.3%

APD opened at $262.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $285.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.09. The company has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.69 and a 52 week high of $341.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%.The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 103.02%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.