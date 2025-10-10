Fiserv, Inc. $FI Shares Sold by Cardano Risk Management B.V.

Cardano Risk Management B.V. lowered its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for 1.0% of Cardano Risk Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cardano Risk Management B.V. owned 0.08% of Fiserv worth $77,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 9.7% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.2% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 55,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.0% in the second quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 46,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Coerente Capital Management raised its position in Fiserv by 4.6% in the second quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 158,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Fiserv by 33.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI stock opened at $125.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.07. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.89 and a 52 week high of $238.59. The company has a market cap of $68.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%.The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on FI shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Fiserv from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fiserv from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fiserv from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Fiserv from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fiserv from $268.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.96.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

