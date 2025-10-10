M1 Capital Management LLC Acquires 320 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

M1 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. M1 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $958,422,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,855,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,012,538,000 after buying an additional 6,200,850 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,069,846,000 after buying an additional 5,915,185 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $436,746,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 47,883.5% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $425,592,000 after buying an additional 4,133,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $265,676,461.30. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,316 shares of company stock valued at $45,203,045 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $232.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.53. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $240.10. The company has a market cap of $377.94 billion, a PE ratio of 133.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.90.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

