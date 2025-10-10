iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE Shares Acquired by Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 584.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 41,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE opened at $207.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.91. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $165.45 and a 52 week high of $209.12. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

