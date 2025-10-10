Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Sells 212 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,071 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up about 1.1% of Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 13.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in Salesforce by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total value of $539,527.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,275,610.09. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,634,805. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.89.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $244.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.48 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.86 and a 200 day moving average of $259.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

