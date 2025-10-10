Cardano Risk Management B.V. Has $124.46 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 781,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,777 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.6% of Cardano Risk Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cardano Risk Management B.V.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $124,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 67.9% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 566.7% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.58.

NYSE:PG opened at $150.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $149.58 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The firm has a market cap of $352.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.62.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $2,050,643.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,221.72. This trade represents a 31.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,548,952.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,689,507.94. This represents a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 149,763 shares of company stock worth $23,421,279. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

