Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Holdings Lifted by 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 1.0% of 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 25,436 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 296.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 11.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 47,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. Dbs Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.41.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $79.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.48. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $57.35 and a twelve month high of $86.65. The company has a market cap of $255.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%.The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

