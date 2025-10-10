MA Private Wealth Acquires 4,088 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT

MA Private Wealth grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the quarter. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MSH Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% during the second quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Columbus Macro LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 100,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

GOVT opened at $23.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.86.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

