Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 3,381 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,381 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 2.1% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned approximately 0.06% of Amgen worth $90,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Amgen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.2% in the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 732 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,000.91. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised Amgen from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amgen

Amgen Stock Up 0.3%

Amgen stock opened at $295.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $253.30 and a one year high of $335.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $286.91 and a 200 day moving average of $287.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.