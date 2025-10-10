Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $89.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.49. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.29 and a 52-week high of $95.62. The company has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3104 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

