Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Has $4.28 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC cut its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Callan Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 71.7% during the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 25,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 10,847 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 48.1% during the second quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 402,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 80.5% during the second quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 41,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 18,427 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 37.4% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 10,376 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Corning and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.42.

Corning Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of GLW stock opened at $87.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $87.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.81, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 17,721 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $1,367,706.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 88,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,563.96. This trade represents a 16.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,646 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $1,035,714.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,804.98. This trade represents a 29.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,671 shares of company stock worth $11,816,899. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

