Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 1,335 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $25.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.14. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $30.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $143.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 91.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.