Ignite Planners LLC Buys New Shares in Intel Corporation $INTC

Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,541 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,390,437 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,570,537,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291,233 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Intel by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,969,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,043,975,000 after purchasing an additional 158,288 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Intel by 1.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,651,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $991,316,000 after purchasing an additional 562,246 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in Intel by 22.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 37,878,097 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $849,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829,690 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,025,596 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $795,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,836 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. New Street Research lifted their target price on Intel from $23.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

INTC stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $165.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.16. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $38.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

