Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 38,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 22,818 shares during the period. LBP AM SA raised its holdings in Datadog by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 419,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,649,000 after purchasing an additional 120,343 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 787,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,112,000 after purchasing an additional 156,152 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Datadog by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 91,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 58,369 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth $15,526,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 575,863 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.96, for a total value of $73,111,566.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 219,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,909,743.76. This trade represents a 72.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 55,352 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $7,407,758.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 438,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,735,979.55. This represents a 11.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,565,843 shares of company stock valued at $212,946,080 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Datadog from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Datadog from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.46.

DDOG opened at $164.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 468.78, a P/E/G ratio of 64.21 and a beta of 1.21. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $170.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.59 and a 200 day moving average of $124.89.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $826.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.72 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.13%.The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

