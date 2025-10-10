Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Has $3.02 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 9,000.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 1.5% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,125,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,322,550,000 after buying an additional 359,822 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $773,405,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 726,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,139,000 after buying an additional 51,893 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,530,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 623,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,123,000 after buying an additional 50,870 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.0%

VGT stock opened at $767.64 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $451.00 and a 12-month high of $769.60. The company has a market cap of $113.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $716.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $641.43.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

