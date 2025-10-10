L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Boosts Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up 1.1% of L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in Analog Devices by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Bennett Associates Wealth Management lifted its position in Analog Devices by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management now owns 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 14,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADI. Zacks Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Analog Devices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Analog Devices from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.29.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $237.88 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.65 and a 1-year high of $258.13. The company has a market capitalization of $117.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.68, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.02%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $5,085,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,979,629.35. This trade represents a 45.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $617,594.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,558.47. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,240 shares of company stock worth $12,980,578 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

