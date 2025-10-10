Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 101 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Mengis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at about $360,262,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 101.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,562,000 after buying an additional 367,505 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of ASML by 91.6% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 642,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,215,000 after buying an additional 307,214 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 61.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 708,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $469,183,000 after buying an additional 268,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 26.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 952,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $631,079,000 after buying an additional 199,740 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML opened at $980.54 on Friday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $1,059.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $829.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $760.64.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.856 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. ASML’s payout ratio is 26.21%.

Several analysts have commented on ASML shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ASML from $957.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morningstar lowered shares of ASML to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $964.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

