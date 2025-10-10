L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Trims Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP trimmed its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,312,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,976,000 after acquiring an additional 90,605 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,760,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,849,000 after acquiring an additional 117,074 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,816,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,413,000 after acquiring an additional 372,066 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $366,524,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,490,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,170,000 after acquiring an additional 146,915 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $140.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.21. The company has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $112.05 and a 1 year high of $142.22.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.