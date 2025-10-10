L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Grows Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 2.4% of L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $20,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.1% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 214,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $106,738,000 after buying an additional 127,357 shares during the period. Caledonia Investments PLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.5% during the second quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC now owns 111,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,299,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3,242.7% during the first quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership now owns 58,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,113,000 after buying an additional 56,747 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 127,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,201,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.6% during the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $535.00 price target (up from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.43.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.2%

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $534.92 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $610.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $487.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $448.31. The stock has a market cap of $201.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total transaction of $189,662.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. This trade represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,066 shares of company stock valued at $14,182,963 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

