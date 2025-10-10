IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Callan Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 47.9% in the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.3% in the second quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. TFR Capital LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 86.2% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boomfish Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the second quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.3%

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $507.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $463.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $462.39. The firm has a market cap of $118.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.28.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.11 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 74.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price objective on Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $503.13.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

