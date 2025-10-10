Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,001 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $25,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 1.5%

AMLP stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $43.75 and a twelve month high of $53.24.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

