US Bancorp DE Has $50.21 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,014,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,187 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $50,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. now owns 14,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 36,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 657,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,997 shares during the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Somnio Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,090,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDX opened at $49.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.25. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.1048 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.