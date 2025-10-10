Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 175 Shares of Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Court Place Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $649,512,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,126,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668,929 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,673,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377,402 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,318,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,873 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,512,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,110,000 after acquiring an additional 857,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR opened at $58.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. Carrier Global Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.22 and a 52-week high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.23 and its 200-day moving average is $67.27.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 18.33%.The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.42.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

