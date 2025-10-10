Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $673,000 Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LHX. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $299,157,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 946.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 784,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,297,000 after purchasing an additional 709,948 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 12.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,132,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,208,000 after purchasing an additional 557,610 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 15.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,321,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,898,000 after purchasing an additional 311,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appaloosa LP bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $62,793,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total transaction of $23,231,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,747,282.20. This represents a 36.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 195,138 shares of company stock worth $53,571,774 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $279.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.19.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE LHX opened at $298.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $281.45 and a 200-day moving average of $252.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $193.09 and a 1-year high of $308.12.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.30. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 53.63%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

