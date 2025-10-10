US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $52,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW stock opened at $332.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.46. The company has a market capitalization of $82.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $308.84 and a 12 month high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at $6,609,992.04. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $301,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,081.95. This represents a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHW. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.93.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

