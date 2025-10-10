Leo Wealth LLC Grows Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Leo Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,473 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.9% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the first quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 7,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Ted Buchan & Co lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 1,368 shares of the software company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.6% during the first quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the software company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VanderPol Investments L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.2% during the first quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $520.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.41.

Adobe Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $347.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $351.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.24. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.04 and a fifty-two week high of $557.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

