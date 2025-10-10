Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $6.04 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,241 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.3%

LOW stock opened at $234.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.80 and a 200-day moving average of $234.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.38 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The company had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $10,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,772,256.30. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total transaction of $2,200,207.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,133.74. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $264.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

