Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,262 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optas LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Navera Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Navera Investment Management Ltd. now owns 821,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 52,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $348.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.56 and a 1-year high of $376.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $352.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.16.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.810 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-6.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.27, for a total value of $348,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 99,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,712,767.44. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total transaction of $60,211.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,213.30. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,680 shares of company stock worth $3,729,852. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.53.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

