Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 2,746 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $18,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Corbat purchased 425 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,010. This represents a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock opened at $284.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $276.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.07. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $252.16 and a 12-month high of $306.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $299.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.