IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV Stake Lessened by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,097 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $8,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5,036.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 871,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,681,000 after acquiring an additional 854,732 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 45.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,545,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $448,686,000 after acquiring an additional 798,534 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth $77,096,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth $76,328,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth $61,585,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In related news, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total transaction of $105,149.97. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,352.30. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,800 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total value of $1,102,290.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,165,178.90. This trade represents a 17.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on IQVIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. HSBC raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Partners set a $214.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on IQV

IQVIA Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $203.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.70 and its 200-day moving average is $168.15. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.65 and a 52-week high of $237.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 7.88%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750-12.050 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.