Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE Shares Sold by Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Callan Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 144.6% in the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 18,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 11,083 shares in the last quarter. TFR Capital LLC. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the second quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 12,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% in the second quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.33, for a total transaction of $686,570.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 46,293 shares in the company, valued at $8,255,430.69. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.09, for a total transaction of $27,463,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,951,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,337,668.45. This trade represents a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 230,874 shares of company stock valued at $42,187,714. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $159.11 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.29 and a 1-year high of $189.35. The stock has a market cap of $91.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.26.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $201.00 price objective (down from $212.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.10.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

