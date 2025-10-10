Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $1.88 Million Position in Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,986 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,780,738 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,096,000,000 after buying an additional 2,098,568 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,518,862 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $430,805,000 after buying an additional 1,315,050 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Devon Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,577,195 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $245,987,000 after buying an additional 316,460 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 81.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,029,987 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,131,000 after buying an additional 2,252,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,706,837 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,036,000 after buying an additional 354,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DVN. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Devon Energy from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Bernstein Bank cut their target price on Devon Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.74.

Devon Energy Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of DVN opened at $34.37 on Friday. Devon Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $43.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average of $33.14.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 16.57%.The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $257,140.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,061.46. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

