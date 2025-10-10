Stiles Financial Services Inc Purchases 1,038 Shares of Southern Company (The) $SO

Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 275.0% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO stock opened at $96.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $105.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.43. Southern Company has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $96.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.64.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.08). Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Southern from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Southern from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 93,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,897,795. This trade represents a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

