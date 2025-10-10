Vantage Point Financial LLC Purchases 143 Shares of iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Vantage Point Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Vantage Point Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 35.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ MBB opened at $94.92 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.38.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.3363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

