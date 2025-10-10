JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ Shares Acquired by Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEPQ. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 17,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,225.3% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 75,077 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $57.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.61. The company has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.31 and a 12 month high of $58.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.4461 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.3%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

