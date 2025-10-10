Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 52.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,813 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Colonial River Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 15,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GK Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $78.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.41. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $79.28.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

