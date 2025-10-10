Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,326 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 405.5% during the second quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 133.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $89.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.43. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $99.20.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

