Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA Decreases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 405.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $156.80 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.12 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $244.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.62.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 111.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.44.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

