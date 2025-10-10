Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ Stock Position Lifted by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHZ. New Republic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 132.6% during the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 201.4% during the first quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.10. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

