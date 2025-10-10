PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Acquired by Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,268,027,000 after buying an additional 1,802,748 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,475,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,062,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,585,000 after purchasing an additional 49,699 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,525,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,180,000 after purchasing an additional 208,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,328,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,544,000 after purchasing an additional 491,894 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP stock opened at $144.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $177.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.29. The firm has a market cap of $198.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The firm had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 103.64%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.13.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

